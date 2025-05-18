Advanced testing at Combat Vehicles Centre inaugurated in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) marked a significant milestone in armoured vehicle innovation with the inauguration of the Automotive and Weapons System Testing Centre (AWTC) at Vellanoor in Avadi on Saturday.

The new facility, unveiled by DRDO chairman Dr Samir V Kamat during his visit to the Combat Vehicles Research & Development Establishment (CVRDE), is set to enhance India’s capabilities in testing and validating tracked armoured fighting vehicles.

The AWTC boasts of 26 specialised tracks designed to rigorously evaluate automotive performance parameters, ensuring vehicles meet stringent reliability standards prior to user trials. This comprehensive testing infrastructure supports CVRDE’s ongoing mission to develop cutting-edge combat vehicles and facilitates assessment for external designing agencies.

Alongside the AWTC, Dr Kamat inaugurated a dedicated engine test centre, equipped with state-of-the-art facilities to advance powerpack development-an area highlighted as critical for future armoured platforms.

The event gathered key stakeholders, including Dr Prateek Kishore, director general of Armaments and Combat Engineering, Dr Manu Korulla, director general of Resources & Management, J Rajesh Kumar, and Dr Bishwajeet Choubey, director of CVRDE. Sanjay Dwivedi, chairman and managing director of Armoured Vehicles Nigam Ltd, also participated.