Greater Chennai police arrest four, including minor, for robbing Grindr date

CHENNAI: Four persons, including a minor, were arrested by the Greater Chennai Police on Saturday for allegedly robbing a 26-year-old youth of nearly 30 sovereigns of gold jewellery. The victim had invited one of them over to his house after meeting him on a dating app Grindr.

The MKB Nagar police said the youth invited a man Jayanthi Nathan (35), whom he had met in Grindr a week ago, to his rented accommodation when his parents had gone to Bengaluru.

However, Jayanthi came to his place with three more people, whom the police identified as Ayappan (33) of Ambattur, a 17-year-old girl and Esther (32), Jayanthi’s wife. Jayanthi has also been identified as a history-sheeter.

After entering the house, the group gagged and tied the youth up and locked him inside the bathroom before decamping with 30 sovereigns of gold jewellery and 4 kg of silverware from the house.

After freeing himself, the victim reported the crime to the MKB Nagar police station who used CCTV footage and mobile tracking to trace the suspects to a lodge in Villupuram. Around 181 grams of gold jewellery and 1 kg of silver were recovered from Esther.

The police said Jayanthi has been involved in similar crimes targeting people through online applications in the past.