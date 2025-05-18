Old drains raise a stink; clog sinks, toilets in Chennai's Arundhati Nagar

CHENNAI: The residents of Arundati Nagar near Thiru Vi Ka Nagar in Chennai continue to face recurring sewage blockages leading to clogged sinks and toilets. They blame the decades-old underground drainage system, which they say has not been upgraded for several years.

The area comprises 16 streets and is home to over 2,000 residents. Among the most affected are Govindapuram Street and Periyapalayathu Amman Street where frequent blockages have become a major concern. Most of these streets are narrow, making it difficult for vehicle-mounted jet rodding machines to access the area when complaints are lodged.

The residents pointed out that while the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) has replaced the drinking water pipelines twice in the past 20 years across all 16 streets, the underground sewage pipelines have not been replaced for nearly six decades now.

Speaking to TNIE, a 44-year-old resident of Periyapalayathu Amman Street said, “At least twice a week, the drainage gets blocked. Whenever this happens, we place empty jute bags near the sink and toilet’s drainage cover. This is because when the main UGD line is blocked, the water doesn’t drain properly, flows in reverse, and remains stagnant near the drainage cover. Insects and cockroaches start coming out through these openings. Since we sleep on the floor, we place the jute bag there every day to prevent cockroaches from entering our homes.”