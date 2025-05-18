Tamil Nadu police save Karnataka man from cyber scam

CHENNAI: The timely intervention of the Tamil Nadu cyber crime wing has rescued a senior citizen from Karnataka who was being defrauded in a digital arrest case. The wing also prevented further financial exploitation of the man by the scamsters.

In a release on Saturday, the wing said during an investigation into a case registered with them, data analysis and intelligence operation by the team had led to the identification of a possible victim residing in Karnataka. The victim appeared to be under the influence of fraudsters employing digital arrest tactics, coercing him into transferring large sums under false pretences.

Detailed examination of suspicious banking activities of a cyber-criminal gang linked to digital arrest scam revealed multiple high-value transactions, including connections to complaints from other states, as well as Tamil Nadu, signalling an organised fraud network. One such transaction was linked to a previously reported case in Maharashtra, while another involved a high-net-worth individual from Karnataka who had not yet lodged a complaint, indicating an active case of exploitation.

Acting swiftly, the cyber crime wing of Tamil Nadu has alerted Karnataka cyber police with details of possible victim, and the Karnataka police have responded immediately to locate and rescue the victim. The prompt intervention helped in securing financial channels and preventing further losses.

The TN cyber crime wing has now called for coordinated action between cybercrime units across states to dismantle these fraud networks effectively.