To reclaim forgotten feminist icons

Beyond sacred texts

According to Vaishali, Indian literature contains richly layered female characters who go far beyond roles of sacrifice or duty. These women experience and express jealousy, desire, lust, fury — emotions often scrubbed away in retellings. Understanding feminism in ancient Tamil classics, she says, requires acknowledging the era in which these works were created. “The time period of these stories was oppressive. But if you acknowledge the patriarchy that was prevalent and strip away these constructs, we find some women who are not subservient,” she notes. “These are the women who ask fundamental questions that make us think, make bold choices, and who fully embrace their identities.”

Through extensive research and personal insight, the TEDx speaker came to define a feminist character as someone who, despite societal limitations, asserted agency, created space for herself, and made choices that challenged norms or widened possibilities for others.

“These figures may not have used the language of feminism as we know it today, but through their actions, intellect, and moral strength, they carved paths that hinted at autonomy and empowerment,” she adds. “These may not necessarily be women who rejected traditional roles, but even within those roles, chose to question oppressive thoughts and live according to what felt right.” She cites Madhavi as an example — often miscast as a home-wrecker or victim, she was in fact self-made, principled, and loyal.