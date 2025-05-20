A street of ambition & absence

Behind the display

Despite the colour and commerce, the work is tough and comforts a few. There are no public toilets. Some stalls don’t even have a fan. “We we experience searing headache and dizziness. But this is normal for us now,” says Prabhu. They fold, sell, endure — always in still, hot air.

The earnings vary. “Some days, we get Rs 600. For food, another expenses, Rs 100 is gone. If lucky, we would make Rs 1,200,” Prabhu says. Most vendors are part of Pantheon Thozhilar Sangam, a loosely structured union that has existed for decades. “We (the ones who don’t own a store yet) get paid through the owners. If we have issues, we approach the Sangam,” shares Prabhu. There is a fixed rent for the stalls that they pay to the government, `100 every month through DD. There is also the unavoidable negotiation — with heat, customers and stall owners.

And yet, ambition persists — quiet, but steady. Saravanan dreams of going beyond his street stall. “I want to buy a shop like this. I want something of my own.” Others take pride in who comes to buy. Mathiyazhagan lights up while stating that his shop is preferred by the people from the film industry and political circles. Sampathkumar, a veteran of the street for over four decades, remembers its beginnings: “First there was palaka (a wooden slab). Then only four stalls. Now 77 stalls. There is a lot of improvement.” His goods come from Royapuram, Erode, Jaipur, Ahmedabad — a circuit built over years, sustained by trust. “High-class customers will come, those who purchase from the car. But all that is mostly on weekends,” he says bluntly. The customers’ experience of running their hands on the fabrics, testing the quality, and fully convincing themselves before choosing, makes it wholesome; one that is probably lost with the advent of purchasing by just a click.

Even in an era of online marketplaces and climate strain, Cotton Street takes up its own significance powered by human connection. The fabric sold here is only half the story. The rest — the heat, the labour — is not displayed, but worn by the sellers.