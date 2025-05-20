Case booked over sinkhole that ‘swallowed’ car in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Guindy Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW) police have registered a case under BNS after a sinkhole developed in road at Taramani, ‘swallowing’ a car on Saturday.

The police are awaiting an inquiry report from the departments concerned to find out which officials were responsible for the accident and book them.

“Based on the complaint of the car owner, an FIR was registered under section 125(a) of the BNS. After we get the inquiry report, the necessary sections will be added and the case will be transferred to the law and order wing of the city police,” a police source said.

On Saturday evening, a car, carrying a family of four and a driver, which was waiting at the Thiruvanmiyur junction signal found itself wedged in the sinkhole that appeared beneath it.