Cues on Indian lanes

There are many such moments in Detective Dotson, a point-and-click mystery game about Dotson, who becomes an unwilling detective when he must solve the murkiness surrounding his father’s death. The game currently has three mini-mysteries that lead into a bigger one. In a mystery that involves getting a confession about a crime, Dotson dresses up as a godman, and the required people leak their deepest darkest secrets — including the confession itself. What all these interactions lead to are “clues”, which are placed haphazardly on giant boards. Our goal is to link these clues in the proper order to solve it all. The problem is that the wordings can get confusing, that at times knowing the answers wasn’t enough. I found an easy fix. Cleaning up the streets by throwing garbage into bins gave me free hints. These hints would simply auto-correct my wrongly placed clues. All this is to say that I didn’t really experience the satisfaction of solving the entire mystery myself.

There is a roundabout way in which Dotson finds the various attires he sometimes uses to interact with people. These “object hunt” tasks take longer than the actual crime-solving, and are essentially the primary mechanic of this game. We must find objects within a city — they could be hidden in the environment, or bought in shops. Some objects are of interest to certain people, who will give you information on trade. Getting the godman attire required a trade that involved finding the right shops that peddled paan, dosa, or puja items, which in

itself requires some exploration around the streets.

The whole game has a very cute pixel art style, and recreates the maximalism and loudness of Indian streets. There are several enjoyable mini-games as well. There’s a bollywood-rhythm themed recreation of Guitar Hero, a bargaining game thrown into all the shops in the city, and several missing-object games which were a huge throwback to games I played as a child. I loved the constant undercurrent of the lovely music in the game. In fact, there is also a recommended background watch movie made for the game. I didn’t watch it, but maybe you can if you’re interested — on a quick look, it also seems to have the heavy bollywood-masala vibe that this game adopts.