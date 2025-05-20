Ennore High Road throws open train of worries for commuters in Chennai

CHENNAI: The distance between Tondiarpet to Manali or Ennore is shorter by 3 km if you take the Ennore High Road, but the commuters are often put to hardship due to the unscheduled closure of the railway gate near the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) facility in Tondiarpet.

Sudden closure for extended periods leads to traffic congestion, leaving the commuters stranded for up to 45 minutes or more.

The route is commonly used by residents and office-goers travelling between Tondiarpet and Manali, Ennore, and Minjur. While an alternative path via Tondiarpet Main Road and TH Road is available, it is longer by more than 3 kilometres. As a result, many opt the IOC route, only to find themselves caught in tailback caused by the unpredictable gate closures.

The gate is being closed to facilitate the movement of oil tankers entering and exiting the IOCL premises. However, with no timing or warning system in place, the inconvenience has become a daily ordeal for the public.

“This has been going on for decades, but no concrete action is in sight,” said a 60-year-old daily commuter. “Every day, oil tank trains containing 60 tankers come in, in three batches of 20 each. Each batch takes at least 10 to 15 minutes for loading and unloading, making the overall waiting hour to 45 minutes. Sometimes it will even stretch to over an hour,” he added.

Guru C (35), an auto driver, said, “Once the gate closes, there’s no way out. During emergencies, I’ve seen drivers struggle to take a turn to reach Tondiarpet main road, the alternative route. The gate shuts all of a sudden - sometimes once, other times up to four times a day - and each closure lasts for at least 30 to 45 minutes. Having fixed timings, and avoiding closure during peak hours would be helpful.”

LM Jai Ganesh, a civic activist, said, “Commuters face up to six closures daily, each lasting for nearly an hour, under the scorching sun. The government must step in - either by constructing an overbridge or scheduling and displaying the train movements in a way that alleviates the suffering of commuters. The city corporation must also consider installing green sun shades in the area to help mitigate heat for commuters.

The railway department officials were unavailable for comments.