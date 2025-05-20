Chennai

Brides of Aravan

Eighteen days. That is how long the Kurukshetra war in the Mahabharata lasted. It is also how long the Koovagam Koothandavar temple festival is celebrated in Villupuram district. The festival is celebrated to honour and mourn Aravan — Arjuna’s son born out of wedlock. In the epic, Aravan was sacrificed to Goddess Kali on the 18th day of the war by the Pandavas to ensure their victory. A day before sacrificing him, lord Krishna appeared as Mohini to fulfill Aravan’s dying wish — to be married and to consummate. So, every year, the festival sees a large influx of devotees and trans people, who stage plays, sing, dance, and participate in beauty pageants for the first 16 days. TNIE lensman Sriram R documented the festival ­— how on the 17th day, transwomen get thaalis (sacred thread) tied by priests, become Aravan’s brides; and on 18th day, they mourn Aravan’s death, cut their thaalis, crush their bangles and burn them, wear white clothes, symbolising widowhood. The festival this year, in pictures.