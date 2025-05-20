No room for one's pride

Compounded discrimination

‘Vaanavil’ — meaning rainbow — is also used sometimes pejoratively, particularly through social media, as a label of exclusion. This extends to brokers and landlords. As a result, in Chennai, some owners prefer that the members of the LGBTQIA+ community keep their orientation hidden, so as to not “cause discomfort” to other residents.

Harish S, an arts and culture programme coordinator, shares, “If you stay closeted, you’re a coward. If you’re too visible, you’re a problem.”

The burden multiplies for queer individuals from marginalised caste. Grace Banu, a trans woman and Dalit trans rights activist, shares that while the tenants’ “saviour complex” may extend to upper caste trans persons, the struggle worsens for Dalit and Adivasi trans persons. “I have shifted 22 houses in 15 years,” Grace says. For most SC and ST trans people, being part of a group is the only way to obtain a rental home, she adds.

She also points out that some owners survey the permanent address in their ID proofs to figure out which area (and, in turn, caste) they are from.

“Finding someone’s caste is very easy in India. It starts with a simple: ‘Where is your native place?’ Which temple does your family worship in? What is your last name?” says an agitated Grace.

This leaves most trans women with no choice but to reside in unsafe and unsanitary conditions, paying higher rent and deposit than other tenants, notes Jaya, a trans woman, general manager of Sahodaran, a trans welfare organisation. In fact, IRCDUC’s (Information and Resource Centre for the Deprived Urban Communities) rapid assessment in 2024 found that 945 elderly persons and 1,430 children were residing in the streets of Chennai, which included 14 trans persons.

There is also a stigma that the community members will “corrupt the neighbourhood” as SwethaShri says. “Even showing your office ID is not proof enough that you work in a regular office,” she adds. Jaya says such transphobic ideas place immense burden.

Landlords cite several reasons, of which the most recurring is the stigma around sex work. “Most of them will be involved in sex work or are escaping from family; we don’t want any trouble later,” says a landlord under conditions of anonymity.

Jaya stresses that to find rental spaces to set up an office for the community is equally hard, even for an established trust such as Sahodaran.

Even accessing land under Tamil Nadu’s free patta scheme is extremely difficult for many trans people, Grace points out, as it requires an Aadhaar card — something many lack because they’ve fled abusive households and often have limited access to official identification. Those who have been able to avail the scheme got free pattas in remote areas, making commute a challenge, Grace adds.

Trans couples who wish to live together, also struggle to find a space. In fact, a trans couple confided having to travel 35 kilometres from the outskirts of Chennai every day for work as most landlords refused to rent them houses in the city.

A broker says landlords are worried that the couple will soon break up and vacate the room as they are “not married and hence, unstable”. Moreover, lack of support from family would mean that the landlord would have to shoulder the responsibility at times of crisis, he added.