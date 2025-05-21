Man takes truck for a spin in Chennai, caught after 9 km chase
CHENNAI: The busy GST Road on Tuesday afternoon witnessed a high-speed chase by the police and motorists after a man sped away with a lorry that was parked on the roadside near Peanur toll plaza. Sources said the 37-year-old man, suspected to be suffering from mental illness, managed to drive the vehicle for around 9 km before he was caught after the vehicle crashed into a roadside barricade.
The chase was on a par with the scene taken out of an action thriller, as at one point of time, Special Sub-Inspector (Traffic) Balamurugan, in a bid to persuade the man to stop the truck laden with M-Sand, climbed on to the vehicle’s footboard where he clung on until it came to a halt.
Sources said the man, hailing from Tirunelveli, took away the truck when its driver, Kamalakannan, stepped out to recharge the FASTag.
Though the police tried to stop the truck near Mahindra City, their efforts went in vain. When the police tried to arrest the man after the vehicle crashed in to barricades at Maraimalai Nagar, he resisted it, and damaged the vehicle using a crowbar. He was eventually overpowered by the police with the help of the public.
Investigations revealed the suspect has been wandering near the toll plaza for days and was involved in petty crimes, including a temple theft and an alleged attempt at assault, the police said.
Once a transport operator, he had left home a decade ago and had since lost contact with his family.
Police have registered cases for theft and endangerment and are evaluating his mental condition. They are planning to refer him to a mental health facility.