Man takes truck for a spin in Chennai, caught after 9 km chase

CHENNAI: The busy GST Road on Tuesday afternoon witnessed a high-speed chase by the police and motorists after a man sped away with a lorry that was parked on the roadside near Peanur toll plaza. Sources said the 37-year-old man, suspected to be suffering from mental illness, managed to drive the vehicle for around 9 km before he was caught after the vehicle crashed into a roadside barricade.

The chase was on a par with the scene taken out of an action thriller, as at one point of time, Special Sub-Inspector (Traffic) Balamurugan, in a bid to persuade the man to stop the truck laden with M-Sand, climbed on to the vehicle’s footboard where he clung on until it came to a halt.

Sources said the man, hailing from Tirunelveli, took away the truck when its driver, Kamalakannan, stepped out to recharge the FASTag.