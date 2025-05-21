Nepali couple employed as domestic help arrested for jewellery theft in Chennai

CHENNAI: A couple from Nepal, who worked as domestic help at a house in Neelankarai, was arrested in Anna Nagar on Tuesday on the charge of stealing valuables from their employer’s home on May 14.

Sixty-five sovereigns of gold jewellery and 2 kg of silver were recovered from them, police said. They were handling household chores and security at the residence of Mahesh Kumar (60) located at LB Nagar in Neelankarai.

The accused, Ramesh Manasakhi (22) and his wife Binita Sakhi (21), were caught when they were on their way to Chennai Central Station to catch a train to flee to Nepal, police said.

On May 14, when the owner had left for Ranipet for a function, the couple broke open the main door and looted 60 sovereigns of gold, silver articles, and Rs 50,000 in cash, and fled the spot.

Knowing that police would be mounting a search near Nepal border, they hid among other Nepali nationals residing in Anna Nagar for five days, police said.

During interrogation, they revealed they had previously lived in Bengaluru where they had obtained Aadhaar cards with fake local address. They also admitted to being part of a larger network of Nepali nationals who take up jobs in affluent homes with the intent to steal.