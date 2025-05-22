Collect spot fine only for five major violations, says Commissioner A Arun

CHENNAI: The Commissioner of Greater Chennai Police, A Arun, has orally instructed officials and the personnel of the Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) to collect spot fines only for five major traffic violations, said a senior police official.

The decision follows a rise in public complaints, alleging harassment by traffic police personnel under the pretext of fine collection during routine checks on the road.

The five serious traffic offenses for which spot fines could still be imposed are drunk driving, riding without a helmet, driving on the wrong side of the road, riding with three people on a two-wheeler, and overspeeding, the source said. For all other traffic violations such as jumping traffic signals, failure to wear a seatbelt, and minor equipment issues, the violators will be booked and the matter could be taken up in court rather than being settled on the spot.

A senior police official said in some cases, traffic personnel stop motorists under the guise of a document check and make them wait, stating the inspector or a higher-ranking officer must be consulted. “The move is intended to ensure traffic law enforcement remains fair and effective,” he added.