Denied aid, yet undeterred: Corporation school topper Shriya’s journey to Ethiraj College admission

CHENNAI: From washing and filling soda bottles two years ago to someone who is getting ready to go to the prestigious Ethiraj College for Women, life has come a full circle for D Shriya, a student of a Greater Chennai Corporation school.

Her journey – from being a school dropout in 2022 to securing second rank in Class 12 at the Chennai Girls Higher Secondary School in Saidapet with 565 marks out of 600 – is a quiet yet powerful story of resilience and determination.

She was forced to discontinue her studies after completing Class 10 at a private school in the academic year 2021-22. Both she and her younger brother, Nikylesh, had pending school fees amounting to around Rs 80,000 that their father refused to pay. Her father, a government employee in the law and order department and the sole bread-winner, was allegedly addicted to alcohol, the family said.

Having had enough, Shriya’s mother D Sreedevi (42) moved out to a single-room rented house with Shriya and her brother to ensure their safety. Although they eventually managed to pay the pending fees and obtain transfer certificates from the private school, the children were forced to take a year-long break from school due to financial instability. Sreedevi took up a job at a specs company, earning Rs 13,000 per month. Meanwhile, Shriya began working at a soda company, washing and filling bottles for Rs 300 a day and an additional Rs 150 for night shifts.