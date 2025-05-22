Denied aid, yet undeterred: Corporation school topper Shriya’s journey to Ethiraj College admission

CHENNAI: From washing and filling soda bottles two years ago to someone who is getting ready to go to the prestigious Ethiraj College for Women, life has come a full circle for D Shriya, a student of a Greater Chennai Corporation school.
Her journey – from being a school dropout in 2022 to securing second rank in Class 12 at the Chennai Girls Higher Secondary School in Saidapet with 565 marks out of 600 – is a quiet yet powerful story of resilience and determination.
She was forced to discontinue her studies after completing Class 10 at a private school in the academic year 2021-22. Both she and her younger brother, Nikylesh, had pending school fees amounting to around Rs 80,000 that their father refused to pay. Her father, a government employee in the law and order department and the sole bread-winner, was allegedly addicted to alcohol, the family said.
Having had enough, Shriya’s mother D Sreedevi (42) moved out to a single-room rented house with Shriya and her brother to ensure their safety. Although they eventually managed to pay the pending fees and obtain transfer certificates from the private school, the children were forced to take a year-long break from school due to financial instability. Sreedevi took up a job at a specs company, earning Rs 13,000 per month. Meanwhile, Shriya began working at a soda company, washing and filling bottles for Rs 300 a day and an additional Rs 150 for night shifts.
In 2023, Shriya resumed her studies by enrolling in Class 11 at Saidapet Corporation School. Despite belonging to the Scheduled Caste community and consistently scoring over 500 marks, she did not get any financial aid.
School sources said the reason she was rejected for scholarships from private institutions was because her estranged father was a government employee, and her Aadhaar card continued to have his address.
Eventually, she found an NGO to fund her tuition fee for college, but on the condition that she does not avail any other financial aid through the college or the government.
With Rs 6,000 of her mother’s salary going towards rent, they fear covering tuition fees alone won’t be enough. Shriya now plans to take up part-time. “My aim is to reduce my mother’s burden,” she said.
She has now enrolled in the Bachelor of Commerce in Corporate Secretaryship course and aspires to prepare for the TNPSC exams.
“Education is everything,” said Sreedevi. “I left my husband only when he started stopping my children from studying. I’ll make sure they study well and get into good jobs.”
“I’ll always be grateful to my corporation school teachers,” Shriya adds. “It’s only because of their support that I was able to catch up with my studies.”
Those who wish to support Shriya with books or other college expenses may contact TNIE for details.