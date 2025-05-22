Ignited voices for 'Heart Lamp'

Leena Manimekalai, poet, filmmaker & educator
Banu Mushtaq’s book, radically translated by Deepa Bhasthi, winning Booker is a slap on the fascist Indian state riding on Islamophobia and playing by the book of genocidal Israel. My heart bursts with gratitude for these two brilliant women from Karnataka whose work of literature stood by the sheer power of humanity when hate is taking over the world. One culture is made of many cultures, one history is made of many histories — one whole is made of disunited fragments, and there is no need of an imperative to unite them. No one culture can be enforced on all and that is exactly the message of the win of Banu’s book, in my opinion. A clear anti-fascist win.
Mamta Sagar, poet, activist and World Literary Prize winner
Banu, who talks about social justice, who talks for the people, who talks for the marginalised, getting recognised at this point in history is very important. She has been one of the finest writers and poets in Kannada, and I respect her deeply. One thing to keep in mind is that Banu is not a person who writes only about Muslim women; she writes about concerns. She should never be branded a ‘writer about Muslim women’. Banu is a writer, lawyer, activist, and, as a kind human being, all of these come into her stories. She is an artiste who thinks differently. I was keeping my fingers crossed, but I had a sixth sense that she would win because in the historical and socio-political time that we are living in, a genuine award must come to Banu. She started writing so long ago, but has gotten the limelight only recently, and it is long due!
Jayant Kaikini, writer and winner of The DSC Prize for South Asian Literature
Banu Mushtaq’s writing all along aspires for social domesticity and dignity. It is about the simultaneous struggle of an individual for gender, linguistic, and ethnic identities in civil society. This will certainly widen the antennae of global readership. It is a heartwarming moment.
Vanamala Viswanatha, translator
For Banu Mushtaq, writing is a powerful tool of social dissent. True to the manifesto of the protest movement, which proclaimed, ‘May poetry be a sword, a soulmate who feels for the pain of the people’, Banu, the progressive writer, transmutes her felt experience into heart-rending, humane narratives. Banu Mushtaq’s writing is more relevant than ever before in a world in which the religious divide is growing deeper by the day. Her stories have the potential to build bridges across communities and help us see our deep-seated prejudices, awakening our common humanity. Deepa Bhasthi’s choice of stories showcases Mushtaq’s writing at its best. Deepa’s translation has ably captured the rhythms and movements of Mushtaq’s life-world to lend a powerful voice to her various characters in English as well. This is indeed a historic moment for Kannada. International recognition will provide a necessary fillip in further boosting the translation of good literature from Kannada. Such awards are bound to encourage translators to boldly experiment with new and creative ways of translating.
Tejaswini Niranjana, translator and winner of the DSC Prize for South Asian Literature
Heart Lamp is a fine collection — I have followed Banu Mushtaq’s work over the years and am glad to see some well-known stories in this book. No one who reads Banu would say that Kannada women writers can only write about the kitchen. This used to be a commonplace belief held by male critics even as late as the 1990s. Banu’s characters, although mostly from a Muslim setting, are as diverse as the narratives are. The women characters are particularly compelling and memorable. Deepa Bhasthi’s fluent translation brings to life the vivid stories of Heart Lamp. She has done a wonderful job of identifying the right stories and carefully manoeuvring them into English. This is a moment to be acclaimed and cherished. Visibility beyond the national space will help both the language and other Kannada writers attract more readerly attention.
Prathibha Nandakumar, author, poet, and journalist
This is a personal victory for Banu Mushtaq and Deepa Bhasthi, but it is also significant for breaking the glass ceiling for Kannada women’s literature. Of the eight Jnanpith awards that came to Kannada, women writers were often openly judged for not being ‘good enough’ to win one, and there was a recent attempt to silence women’s freedom of expression by trolling women poets most obscenely. Banu’s global recognition has come as a final nail in the coffin of trolls. It cannot be denied that this is the recognition of the voice of Muslim women. Banu’s global victory, in the current political dilemma in which a prominent Muslim professor gets arrested for writing on social media that ‘optics must translate to reality on the ground’ to show respect and recognition for women, comes as not just a personal victory but a community’s win.