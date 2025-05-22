Ignited voices for 'Heart Lamp'

Mamta Sagar, poet, activist and World Literary Prize winner

Banu, who talks about social justice, who talks for the people, who talks for the marginalised, getting recognised at this point in history is very important. She has been one of the finest writers and poets in Kannada, and I respect her deeply. One thing to keep in mind is that Banu is not a person who writes only about Muslim women; she writes about concerns. She should never be branded a ‘writer about Muslim women’. Banu is a writer, lawyer, activist, and, as a kind human being, all of these come into her stories. She is an artiste who thinks differently. I was keeping my fingers crossed, but I had a sixth sense that she would win because in the historical and socio-political time that we are living in, a genuine award must come to Banu. She started writing so long ago, but has gotten the limelight only recently, and it is long due!