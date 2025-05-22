Responsible content, just a click away

What is more comforting than ending a long day of work by slipping into your favourite worn-out creased pyjamas, cocooning in your soft bed with curtains drawn, and consuming content online?

The dopamine rush that comes from consuming a variety of content — news stories, makeup tutorials, travel vlogs, or TED talks — is unmatched.

However, something seems strange in this never-ending scroll. Sure, you’re entertained, but at what cost? That momentary happiness fades away, leaving a fog of exhaustion and overstimulation in its wake. Many of us are aware of this cycle, but we rarely give it much thought.

Tune out the noise

To break this pattern, brothers-turned-co-founders Santosh Kumar and Sathish Krishnamurthi took a step back and thought about what responsible digital consumption would entail. “We had a thought wherein, at the end of each individual’s consumption session, they should feel happy about the content consumed and the time spent. That was the start of the journey to provide mindful entertainment, because entertainment can be mindful,” shares Santosh.