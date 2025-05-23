Closure of marine fossils museum in Perambalur sparks fears of relocation

PERAMBALUR: The unique Ammonite Museum in Perambalur which showcased 120-million-year-old marine fossils has been closed for relocation, upsetting many people including environmentalists and students. They want the museum to stay where it is and reopen it with enough staff and proper care.

Perambalur was once part of a vast marine bed between 65 to 135 million years ago. Rich in fossils, the district holds significant geological and historical importance. Among its most prominent discoveries was a 120-million-year-old petrified tree in Sathanur village, discovered by geologist MS Krishnan in 1940.

This site later became the National Fossil Wood Park, attracting geologists and tourists from all around the world. The museum was home to over 112 fossil species, including Cephalopods class (Thalaikaali), a rare trilobite from 500 million years ago and 100-million-year-old shark teeth.

Students and researchers flocked to the museum and appreciated the officials for their effort. The region is also home to abundant fossil fuels and rare ammonite fossils that went extinct about 120 million years ago.

The region was mostly ignored until the Ammonite Museum opened in May 2022 at the old tahsildar office as its was first museum of its kind in India.

Speaking to TNIE, A Logeswaran, an activist from Perambalur said, "This museum was not just a building, it was a bridge between the past and the present. Most of the time the museum remains closed and opens once in a few days that leaving us all confusing. It was very useful for the researchers and students as it also served as an educational and entertaining place for the public." He further added that,

"The district administration should not relocate the museum. The current location is central and accessible and moving it elsewhere may reduce its impact. There are many fossil-rich sites across Perambalur, and authorities should focus on preserving fossils and displaying them at a new site instead." S Hariharan, a government school student said,

"The museum was like a living textbook. We could see and touch what we read in books and made learning science exciting. Now that it is closed, we won't be able to experience the same and visit it during our holidays." District collector Grace Lalrindiki Pachuau told TNIE that the administration has not decided yet to close the museum.

"I will go and check immediately to ensure that the museum is open since schools are on leave and children might want to visit the place." She further added that, "I had plans to relocate it to Karai. But since the current location is good there is no reason to move it now."