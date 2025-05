Severe weather forces diversion of Chennai-bound flights to Bengaluru

CHENNAI: Two commercial flights en route to Chennai were diverted to Bengaluru on Friday, as adverse weather conditions disrupted evening air traffic at Chennai International Airport.

IndiGo flight 6E6486, operated on an Airbus A321, was originally scheduled to arrive in Chennai from Hyderabad at 8:15pm. Similarly, Air India Express flight IX2822, a Boeing 737 MAX 8, also on the Hyderabad-Chennai route, had a scheduled arrival time of 9:05pm.

Both aircraft were rerouted mid-flight and landed at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru instead, according to airport sources.

Similarly, IndiGo 6E209, an Airbus A320 vaircraft, which had been scheduled to arrive in Chennai from Ranchi at 9.15pm was also diverted to Bengaluru.