Amenities in place, but disabled still can’t Mount railway station

CHENNAI: As part of the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, the redeveloped St Thomas Mount railway station, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, has brought in additional amenities for rail passengers.

These include a 12-foot-wide additional foot over bridge (FOB), digital display boards on platforms and FOBs, improved parking facility, and improved platform shelters. Positioned to become a key multimodal transport hub with connections to the MRTS, metro, and MTC bus services, the station has been redeveloped at a cost of Rs 11.04 crore.

While the northern entrance (towards Alandur) has seen beautified and developed, the southern entrances (towards Adambakkam and Madipakkam) remain largely untouched. Four escalators have been installed to improve passenger movement, and the newly added digital boards displaying upcoming station schedules have been well received by commuters.

Likewise, two escalators at the western side linking the FOB have received overwhelming patronage among users. A newly constructed FOB now connects the Metro and MRTS stations and links the northern and southern ends of the station, largely easing congestion that previously plagued the old six-metre-wide FOB at the eastern side.

However, in terms of improving accessibility, especially for persons with disabilities (PwD) and the elderly, several concerns remain.

The station lacked lifts and disabled-friendly ramps on all platforms except Platform 1A.

S Jayalakshmi, a regular commuter and a person with disability, pointed out the station has an access ramp only at the main entrance leading to platform 1A. “There is no such facility for platform 2, and lifts are also unavailable, which are essential for the elderly and persons with disabilities,” she said.