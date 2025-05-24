Amenities in place, but disabled still can’t Mount railway station

CHENNAI: As part of the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, the redeveloped St Thomas Mount railway station, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, has brought in additional amenities for rail passengers.
These include a 12-foot-wide additional foot over bridge (FOB), digital display boards on platforms and FOBs, improved parking facility, and improved platform shelters. Positioned to become a key multimodal transport hub with connections to the MRTS, metro, and MTC bus services, the station has been redeveloped at a cost of Rs 11.04 crore.
While the northern entrance (towards Alandur) has seen beautified and developed, the southern entrances (towards Adambakkam and Madipakkam) remain largely untouched. Four escalators have been installed to improve passenger movement, and the newly added digital boards displaying upcoming station schedules have been well received by commuters.
Likewise, two escalators at the western side linking the FOB have received overwhelming patronage among users. A newly constructed FOB now connects the Metro and MRTS stations and links the northern and southern ends of the station, largely easing congestion that previously plagued the old six-metre-wide FOB at the eastern side.
However, in terms of improving accessibility, especially for persons with disabilities (PwD) and the elderly, several concerns remain.
The station lacked lifts and disabled-friendly ramps on all platforms except Platform 1A.
S Jayalakshmi, a regular commuter and a person with disability, pointed out the station has an access ramp only at the main entrance leading to platform 1A. “There is no such facility for platform 2, and lifts are also unavailable, which are essential for the elderly and persons with disabilities,” she said.
A statement by the Freedom of Movement Coalition (FMC), a pan-Indian group focussed on transport equity, one of whose members conducted an audit at the station on Friday, said after spending Rs 11.04 crore, the station remains as unsafe for blind passengers and out of bounds for passengers with restricted mobility.
Inconsistent and non-standard tactile warnings, designated parking for disabled being located on top of an elevated pavement with no kerb ramp, use of polished granite in ramp rendering it unsafe, no lowered counter for wheelchair users were some of the key concerns raised by FMC.
S Shanthi, a working woman, noted the Automatic Ticket Vending Machines (ATVMs) near the Metro station exit often malfunction. “Without a single-ticket system, we are forced to walk almost 300 meters to the other end to buy a ticket,” she said.
According to Chennai division officials, the development works taken up were based on passenger footfall and available funds under the ABBS.
An official said, “Amenities like lifts and ramps will be added where feasible, depending on budget allocations. The development doesn’t end here.”
Another official said, “A comprehensive proposal has also been prepared to install lifts and ramps across all stations, prioritising the needs of elderly passengers and those with disabilities.”