Ex-IFS officer duped of Rs seven crore in Chennai, three from Kerala held

A release said the officer received a WhatsApp message promoting ‘highly profitable’ share trading, joined two groups, and was tricked into downloading an app via a link from the fraudsters, who lured him to invest for high returns.
Image used for representative purposes only.(File Photo | ANI)
Express News Service
CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Police on Saturday said they have arrested three accused from Kerala who allegedly defrauded a retired IFS officer from Chennai of Rs 6.58 crore in a cyber scam.

A release said the officer received a WhatsApp message to join ‘highly profitable’ share trading apps and joined two WhatsApp groups. He, thereafter, downloaded an online share trading application through a link sent by the fraudsters who induced the complainant to invest in share trading through this app for high returns.

Believing their words, the complainant deposited Rs 6.58 crore in various bank accounts only to realise later that he had been cheated.

Based on his complaint, GCP’s cyber crime wing in Central Crime Branch registered a case on February 17. A special team led by inspector Peer Basha arrested Sreejith R Nair (47), Abdul Salu (47) and Mohammed Farwais (44) from Ernakulam, Kozhikode and Malappuram districts respectively. The mobile phones used for the crime were seized and their bank accounts frozen. They were produced before a court and sent to prison.

