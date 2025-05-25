Sewage treatment plant plan on playground near lake angers Chennai's Koladi residents

CHENNAI: Nearly a hundred residents of Koladi in Thiruverkadu Municipality were detained on Saturday for protesting against fencing a playground near Koladi lake, where the government plans to set up a sewage treatment plant (STP).

Residents have been opposing the STP for fear of water contamination in the nearby waterbodies, including the Koladi lake, and also for fear of losing the playground which has been used by locals and national-level athletes for several decades. The detained residents were released later in the day.

According to sources, the government plans to lay underground drainage (UGD) systems in the municipalities of Poonamallee, Mangadu and Thiruverkadu at a cost of Rs 972.73 crore. As part of the project, a sewage treatment plant has been proposed on around 8 acres of the 13-acre playground near the Koladi lake. This facility is being set up to treat wastewater from Thiruverkadu, Mangadu and Kundrathur municipalities.

While residents have welcomed the UGD plan, they have opposed the site chosen for the STP owing to its proximity to water resources and public infrastructure.

Residents point out that a government school located just 40 metres from the proposed site prepares meals for hundreds of schoolchildren in Thiruverkadu Municipality under the CM’s Breakfast Scheme. In the event of drinking water resources being affected due to leakage, it might lead to serious health and environmental risks, they said.