Two arrested by Avadi police in land fraud case

CHENNAI: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Avadi police on Saturday said they have arrested two persons in a land fraud case involving sale of a Rs 1.17-crore property using forged documents which include an expired power of attorney.

The investigation was started based on a complaint filed by S Reganpal of Kodungaiyur who told the police that a 3.86-acre land in Ambattur, bought by his late mother Ingrid Leena, was usurped by the accused.

Reganpal said the land was bought in 2005 and they had all the documents. In 2006, a group consisting of A Murari, Kamala E Sharma and K Sadasivam tried to usurp the land and gave power of attorney to R Ramakannan. A case was filed in a civil court which is still pending.

Meanwhile, the complainant found that in April 2023, multiple individuals executed a sale deed using a power of attorney which had expired as Murari had died by then. A ‘life certificate’ was forged using which the sale of the land was registered at the Red Hills sub registrar office. The property worth over Rs 1 crore was sold for a few lakhs to Ramakrishnan, Gnanamoorthy, V Kanchana and Kumaravel.

Based on a complaint, the Avadi CCB registered a case and arrested Ramakrishnan and Gnanamoorthy from their homes in Tiruvallur district. Investigation is under way to arrest the other accused.