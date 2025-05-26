Along Chennai's coast during the fishing ban

It was April 15. The day’s headline read ‘Annual 61-day fishing ban commences in Tamil Nadu’.

Every year, around this time, newspapers often carry similar headlines. The annual fishing ban in the city begins. What happens to the several fishermen and their families then? What do they do to sustain themselves during this period? On this quest, I head to Kasimedu.

I arrive at around 5 am. The usual scene of trawlers and fishing boats returning from a fresh catch; the salty, and ocean-like smell of fish trying to make small leaps in hopes of reaching home; tubs of water to clean fish; the bargaining chatter — loud and layered — between vendors and buyers — everything is missing.

Instead, there is silence. Rhythmic waves make a loud presence in my ear, jolting me from time to time. The sun rays hit home, and unlike the other days, life on the shore is slow. Nets lie untouched, curled like sleeping snakes on the sand. Scattered along the stretch, men make their way to the boats stationed at the bay. The gentle breeze from the sea spreads a cooling temperature and moisture on the land.