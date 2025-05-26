GCC lists Municipal bonds worth Rs 200 crores on NSE

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) on Monday listed municipal bonds worth Rs 200 crore on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), becoming the first civic body in Tamil Nadu to do so. The listing event at Kalaivanar Arangam was presided over by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

With this move, Chennai joins cities like Bengaluru and Ahmedabad, which have also raised funds through municipal bonds on the NSE.

The GCC raised Rs 200 crore at an interest rate of 7.97% per annum over a 10-year period. Against a base issue size of Rs 100 crore, the bond issue received bids worth Rs 421 crore on the NSE’s electronic bidding platform 4.21 times the base size, officials said.

NSE’s Chief Economist, Tirthankar Patnaik, congratulated the GCC and said it was encouraging to see urban local bodies using capital markets as an alternative funding source. He also mentioned that municipal corporations in Coimbatore, Tiruppur, and Tiruchy are in the process of raising ₹100 crore each through similar bonds.