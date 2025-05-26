Lost Rs 18L loss in online trading; TN man kills 6-year-old daughter, dies by suicide

CHENNAI: In a case of suspected deaths due to debt, a 38-year-old man and his six-year-old daughter were found dead near Putlur Railway Station late on Saturday. Police said Loganathan, a private firm employee, may have killed his daughter Jaswanthika before ending his life. As per preliminary probe, Loganathan had incurred nearly Rs 18 lakh debt due to losses in online share trading, police said.

According to the Arakkonam Government Railway Police (GRP), Loganathan was residing with his wife Vani and daughter. On Saturday morning, Loganathan left home with Jaswanthika. As there was no word from them by evening, the family began searching and later lodged a police complaint. A case was registered, and an investigation was initiated.

Around 12.30 am on Sunday, the GRP received information about two bodies found near the tracks at Putlur Railway Station. The bodies were recovered and later identified by Loganathan’s family.

Police said Loganathan had borrowed heavily from several individuals after suffering significant losses in online trading. No suicide note, however, was found, police said.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on TN’s health helpline 104)