Two Bangladeshis sent to prison for illegal entry into India

CHENNAI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has secured a conviction against two Bangladeshis, who had entered India using forged documents, from a Chennai court recently.

The agency had in November 2023 invoked charges under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and started probe in the case after taking permission from the Union Home Ministry. However, in the final chargesheet, the agency did not allege violation under UAPA and framed charges only under forgery and violation of Passports Rules & Foreigners Act.

Shahabuddin Hossain and Munna alias Noor Karim living near Chengalpattu, but originally from Chittagong in Bangladesh, were arrested in November 2023. Mobile phones seized from them had photos of Aadhar cards, PAN and Bangladeshi numbers in their contact list. The call log contained many calls made to Bangladeshi numbers. Witnesses also produced Bangladeshi national ID cards of the accused that were forensically examined.

In custody, the accused allegedly confessed to NIA personnel to have entered India illegally in connivance with traffickers and touts as part of a large human trafficking network of Bangladeshi nationals entering India illegally.

At the end of the trial, the accused pleaded guilty and were sentenced to two years imprisonment. They have already spent around one year and seven months in prison which will be adjusted against the final sentence, the court ordered.