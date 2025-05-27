SETC buses going via ECR may be moved to Anna Nagar West depot from CMBT

CHENNAI: As part of efforts to reduce congestion in the city by phasing out the Chennai Mofussil Bus Terminus (CMBT) in Koyambedu, officials from Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) and transport department are planning to relocate long-distance mofussil and SETC buses operating via East Coast Road (ECR) to the Anna Nagar West depot.
At present, the CMBT operates 592 buses, with 400 scheduled to be moved to Kuthambakkam. Officials added that the remaining 142 mofussil buses and 50 SETC buses will also need to be relocated to a new facility to fully phase out the CMBT.
The CMBT, which was built in 2002 at a cost of Rs 102 crore, spans 37 acres of land and has been operational for over two decades.
Official sources attached to CMDA and transport department told TNIE that the new Kuthambakkam bus terminus, situated near Thirumazhisai along the Chennai-Bengaluru bypass, is nearing completion. Built at a cost of `427 crore, it is expected to be inaugurated by August or September.
Once operational, TNSTC and SETC buses serving destinations such as Vellore, Krishnagiri, Walajah, Hosur, Tirupattur, and Bengaluru will be shifted from CMBT to the Kuthambakkam facility. This will leave CMBT with only a limited number of services to Puducherry, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, and a few other locations. These remaining buses are also slated for relocation, with the Anna Nagar West depot being a key option under consideration, said an official.
Buses operating from CMBT to Tirupati (AP) and Chittoor (AP) will be shifted to Madhavaram terminus.
However, officials stated that the final decision on relocating East Coast Road (ECR)-bound buses is still pending. Potential locations under consideration include Vadapalani, K K Nagar, and Thiruvanmiyur depots for partial relocation of TNSTC and SETC buses.
A section of officials, however, opined that closure of CMBT may face delays. With the Kilambakkam KCBT located about 30 km from CMBT and already receiving complaints about accessibility issues, detailed preparations will be required before relocating buses to Kuthambakkam and Anna Nagar West depot as the general election is scheduled next year.
Meanwhile, the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) has finalised plans to improve transport links to Kuthambakkam. All 150 buses currently stationed at Poonamallee depot will be relocated to the new terminus, along with the introduction of 20 additional buses.
The Poonamallee depot currently handles around 1,000 daily arrivals and departures, serving key routes such as Avadi, Broadway, Tambaram, Redhills, and CMBT.
An MTC official stated, “Along with the 150 relocated buses, 10 new buses will be deployed between CMBT and Kuthambakkam, and another 10 will operate from KCBT to Kuthambakkam and other areas,” said an official.
Since the inauguration of Kilambakkam KCBT last year, 870 bus services have been moved out of CMBT – 710 to KCBT and 160 to Madhavaram Bus Terminus. Despite increased MTC services to KCBT, commuters still face hardships due to the lack of metro or suburban rail connectivity.
Current operations at CMBT
Total buses handled: 592
Destinations served: Hosur, Vellore, Kancheepuram, Dharmapuri, Cuddalore, Puducherry, Chidambaram, Bengaluru, Tirupati, Tirupattur, and other locations
Relocation plan to Kuthambakkam
Total services to be shifted: 400
Primary destinations: Vellore, Hosur, Dharmapuri, Arur, Bengaluru, and other northern regions of TN
Remaining services at CMBT
Total buses: 142 TNSTC mofussil buses +50 SETC buses
Route: Operating via East Coast Road (ECR)
Destinations: Chidambaram, Puducherry, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, and other ECR-connected locations
Potential relocation site
Anna Nagar West depot (under consideration)