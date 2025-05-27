SETC buses going via ECR may be moved to Anna Nagar West depot from CMBT

CHENNAI: As part of efforts to reduce congestion in the city by phasing out the Chennai Mofussil Bus Terminus (CMBT) in Koyambedu, officials from Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) and transport department are planning to relocate long-distance mofussil and SETC buses operating via East Coast Road (ECR) to the Anna Nagar West depot.

At present, the CMBT operates 592 buses, with 400 scheduled to be moved to Kuthambakkam. Officials added that the remaining 142 mofussil buses and 50 SETC buses will also need to be relocated to a new facility to fully phase out the CMBT.

The CMBT, which was built in 2002 at a cost of Rs 102 crore, spans 37 acres of land and has been operational for over two decades.

Official sources attached to CMDA and transport department told TNIE that the new Kuthambakkam bus terminus, situated near Thirumazhisai along the Chennai-Bengaluru bypass, is nearing completion. Built at a cost of `427 crore, it is expected to be inaugurated by August or September.

Once operational, TNSTC and SETC buses serving destinations such as Vellore, Krishnagiri, Walajah, Hosur, Tirupattur, and Bengaluru will be shifted from CMBT to the Kuthambakkam facility. This will leave CMBT with only a limited number of services to Puducherry, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, and a few other locations. These remaining buses are also slated for relocation, with the Anna Nagar West depot being a key option under consideration, said an official.