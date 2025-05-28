36 stranded 150ft high on VGP Golden Beach ride due to mechanical failure; rescued after three hours

CHENNAI: At least 36 people, including 15 children, were stuck 150ft above the ground on one of the amusement rides at the VGP Golden Beach amusement park in Injambakkam for over three hours after an alleged mechanical failure on Monday evening. All of them were safely rescued after the fire and rescue department arrived, a police source said.

According to the source, the ride with 36 people began around 6pm and as soon as it reached the top, it got stuck. Despite several cries for help, there was no response from the operator who was on the ground, said a woman who was rescued.

The police said that the park personnel had tried to handle the situation themselves at first, utilising a crane that was present on the premises. However, as the machine could not reach the height, the fire department was notified, and a rescue unit arrived with a sky-lift vehicle designed to extend up to 150ft. One of the people who was stuck on the ride even took to social media to share his ordeal.