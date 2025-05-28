54-year-old house help held for attempted murder, robbery of 81-year-old in Mylapore flat

CHENNAI: A 54-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly attempting to rob and murder a home-alone elderly woman, S Rajeshwari (81), in broad daylight at her flat in Mylapore on Monday.

The suspect, C Indira of Ariyalur, who was working as a house help in another flat in the same apartment complex, was caught by neighbours when she attempted to flee after snatching 10.5 sovereigns of gold jewellery from Rajeshwari.

The stolen chain, bangles and earrings were recovered from Indira, police said.

According to the Mylapore police, Rajeshwari was living alone after her husband died a few years ago. Her son was living separately nearby. On Monday evening, Indira, who was known to Rajeshwari, entered the flat seeking water. Once inside, she allegedly attacked the elderly woman and tried to strangle her to steal Rajeshwari’s jewellery, police said.

The elderly woman’s cry for help drew the attention of Vaishnavi, a neighbour. Though Vaishnavi initially mistook it for television sound, she eventually sensed something amiss and rushed to her neighbour’s house accompanied by her brother, police sources said.