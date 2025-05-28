An exclusive gym for women with disabilities, now in Chennai

In between her sets, she describes it as a luxury to be able to move around a gym in her wheelchair. “For over seven years, I trained in regular gyms where they never allowed wheelchairs. I would crawl from one machine to another, ask someone to help me reach the weights that would be stacked up on the top shelves of a rack, and would sometimes ask for help to get me to sit on some equipment,” she shares.

But above all, she would train with the whole room watching her, and that, she says, was a challenge beyond the physical.

To Arunmozhi, and many other women with disabilities, this new gym with adaptive equipment has come as a relief. Located inside a residential area in Nungambakkam, the gym is on the first floor of Better World Shelter run by Dorcas Research Centre for Education, Art, and Culture, along with the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC). It has been operational since March 1, 2025.