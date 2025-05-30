60-year-old dies after cement lorry crashes into bus stop in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 60-year-old man was killed after a ready mix cement lorry lost control and rammed into a group of people waiting at a bus stop in Pulipakkam, Chengalpattu, on Thursday morning. The lorry then crashed into a halted government bus nearby, injuring 10 others including those aboard the bus. The driver has been detained by Chengalpattu Taluk police.

According to police, the deceased, identified as Kumar of Pulipakkam, was working as a cook in Tambaram. Kumar had been waiting to board a bus to Tambaram when the lorry, on its way from Madurantakam, veered off the road and struck the bus stop, killing him on the spot. The vehicle then sped forward and rear-ended the Chengalpattu-Tambaram government bus, leaving the conductor and passengers injured.

Upon information, Chengalpattu Taluk police rushed to the scene. The body of the deceased was taken to the Chengalpattu Government Medical College Hospital, along with the injured persons. The injured are out of danger.