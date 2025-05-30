No shelter, loo or water; IOC bus terminus in Tondiarpet is a nightmare for public

CHENNAI: For over four decades, the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) bus terminus on Ennore High Road near Tondiarpet has been in a state of neglect, lacking amenities. Despite being a vital transport link for residents in and around IOC, the terminus continues to function without a shelter, toilet, drinking water, or seating arrangement.

Commuters, including the elderly, schoolchildren, and officegoers, are forced to endure harsh weather conditions year-round. With no seat available, many passengers are left with no choice but to seek shelter under the lone tree at the edge of the vast, open terminus. This limited space is also shared by bus drivers and conductors, who have no designated area to rest between trips.

Buses operating from the terminus include Route 44 Cut Service (to Broadway) and the C1 Mini Bus (IOC to IOC). Each of the 10 to 11 buses make around 16 round trips (up and down) per day to these destinations. Hundreds of commuters from the IOC vicinity rely on the terminus to travel to the high court, Beach Station, RSRM and metro stations at Tondiarpet and Washermenpet.

To make matters worse, the terminus still lacks proper toilet facilities. As a result, drivers, conductors and even passengers, including women, are often forced to relieve themselves behind nearby bushes, a short distance from the terminus.

A bus conductor said, “During the Covid-19 pandemic, some temporary toilets were set up at the terminus. However, once the pandemic was over, the officials claimed the contractor’s term had ended and removed the toilets. We repeatedly requested for the toilets to be retained, but in vain. At least staff heading to Broadway can use the facilities there, but C1 conductors who start from IOC and end the trip here have to use open spaces.”

The staff added, “Even the lights in the time schedule shed are switched on only after 6 pm because they are connected to the street lighting. There is no separate power connection for the shed. We have to buy even drinking water.”

A 60-year-old shopkeeper, who regularly witnesses the plight of commuters, said, “During peak hours several schoolchildren and office goers use the terminus. In the past four decades, we have heard only empty election promises.” A senior corporation official told TNIE, “Work has been tendered out and will start soon.”