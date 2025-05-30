Teenager dies in bike crash; passersby allege delay in medical aid, 108 says ambulance reached in 7 to 8 mins

CHENNAI: An 18-year-old college student died after he lost control of the bike and rammed it into a tree at Besant Nagar on Thursday morning.

The deceased has been identified as M Kishan Sri Hari of Nerkundram, a first year engineering student of a private college. Adyar Traffic Investigation Wing police said Kishan, who did not have a driving licence, was heading to Besant Nagar beach on his father’s bike.

While passersby who offered help contended that the ambulance arrived late, EMRI Green Health Services that operate the 108 emergency response system for ambulances said that the first ambulance reached the spot in seven to eight minutes. It said this was a good response time.

According to the police, Kishan’s friends accompanied him on multiple bikes. Police said, Kishan, who was wearing a helmet, lost control of the bike and rammed it into a tree at Besant Avenue.

Dr Lakshmi Sundar, a jogger, who was present nearby during the accident, told TNIE that Kishan could not get treatment immediately and alleged delay in the arrival of 108 ambulance. The boy was sent in an auto rickshaw to a hospital, she said.