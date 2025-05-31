20 Irular families in Chengai face eviction threat due to patta issue in Chennai

CHENNAI: Twenty Irular families living for decades in a village near Tirukazhkundram in Chengalpattu district now fear displacement after local authorities began inquiries a few weeks ago.

Of the 40 Irular families living in the locality, 20 of them do not have pattas (land title deed). Except one or two, most of them live in permanent dwellings which were constructed with the help of a local trust a few years ago, residents said. The local village panchayat has helped lay roads and install street lights, but the 20 houses without patta have not been given power connection.

Members of the families have been working as agricultural labourers in three nearby villages for years, while youngsters study in local schools that are 3-4 km away, said a resident.

On May 14, officials from the Thiruporur taluk visited the locality and informed them that no additional pattas would be sanctioned for the Irulars as the land on which they are living is ‘meikal poramboke’.

The authorities also told them that they would be relocated to a different location where they would get pattas and government-sponsored housing. It is not known what action has been planned on the other 20 families who have received pattas.