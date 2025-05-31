A quick look at the flat feet condition cited by TN government to disqualify drivers

What is flat feet, and how common is it?

Flat feet is a condition where a person doesn’t have the medial arch (the inner arch of the foot from the toe to the heel) in their feet. To understand it simply, for a person with flat feet, every time they place their wet foot on the floor, it’ll leave a complete footprint, unlike a person with the medial arch, where there will be a noticeable gap between the upper and lower part of the feet. It is a common condition. Maybe about 10-20% of the population have flat feet.

Is flat feet a condition people are born with, or can it develop later in life?

Everyone is born with flat feet. During early childhood most people develop the medial arch while some don’t. People who don’t develop the arch can either have flexible flat feet or rigid flat feet. Those with flexible flat feet will notice an arch on their feet normally but wouldn’t notice the arch when they walk. Meanwhile, those with rigid flat feet won’t notice any arch at all. However, even those with the medial arch can develop flat feet in adulthood. This can happen due to weakness in the ligaments or tissues around the bones in one’s feet, causing the feet to fall flat whenever one walks.