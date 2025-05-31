Dust haze troubles residents in Ennore, TNPCB blames it on ‘fugitive emission’

CHENNAI: Around 1,000 families residing in Sathyavani Muthu Nagar near Ennore have complained of greyish fine chemical powder polluting the air and settling in terraces and open spaces of their homes, causing irritation in the eyes, cough, sore throat and other respiratory issues.

When TNIE visited the area on Friday, deposits of grayish substance that looked like ash could be seen in many of the houses. The deposits were also noticed on the trees and plants nearby. The families alleged that the pollution was coming from a nearby industrial facility.

An inspection by Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) officials on Thursday found that the Kothari Industrial Corporation Limited (KICL - fertilizer division), which has currently been leased to Coromandel International Limited (CIL) had “stored gypsum in open areas, arising to fugitive emissions” due to prevailing windy conditions. The report prepared by the TNPCB indicated that this was the probable cause of the complaints.

Seventeen-year-old M Mahashree said, “I’ve lived here since birth and while pollution is frequent, we have never seen such heavy ash-like deposits before. It’s entering our houses through windows, contaminating food and water. Respiratory issues and eye irritation have worsened, especially among children and the elderly.”

A 40-year-old woman, requesting anonymity, recalled how she found her white-tiled terrace turned black. “This isn’t regular dust. Even after multiple cleanings, it clings to every surface,” she said.

Although residents also alleged that there were emissions from one of the two smokestacks in the unit, which they claimed had not been operational earlier, the company refuted this.