Man held for sexually harassing woman online in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 42-year-old man from Thoothukudi was arrested on Thursday for allegedly sexually harassing a woman and threatening to harm her children. The accused was identified as S Gopi and was tracked down and arrested near his residence by a special cyber crime team.

According to police, the victim had befriended the accused who called himself Saravanan Vikram on Facebook two years ago. Gopi allegedly forced the woman to share some private pictures and then started to harass her.

He also threatened to harm her two daughters. The scared woman stopped communicating and also changed her number. However, Gopi traced the Facebook profile of her sister, managed to get the woman’s new number and once again started threatening and harassing her. Investigation revealed that Gopi had at least five Facebook and nine Instagram accounts to target women.