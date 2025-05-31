Nourish your digestive system with morning nutrition

Finally, it is not about what you eat but how you eat it. Give time to the breakfast, and there should be no disturbance at all while you eat slowly, chewing each and every bite properly. Digestion and absorption of the food are better managed due to mindful eating.

These morning rituals are more than just habits — they are the building blocks of a healthier, more balanced life. By fueling your body with protein, probiotics, fibre, and hydrating fluids each morning, you provide your gut with the essential tools it needs to function optimally. These practices are simple yet powerful for their benefits, which reach out far beyond the gut and regulate your mood, raise your energy levels, and put you at peace throughout the day.

Consistency in these rituals will not only help in keeping the gut healthy but also in overall wellbeing. The gut and overall health are intertwined so deep that it has effects on your immunity right up to mental clarity. On incorporating them into your daily rituals, you don’t simply feed the gut but invest in a happier and healthier version of yourself. Adopt these practices and see for yourself how they work day after day to transform the body and the mind.

- Dr Shyam Ramakrishnan, director – Research and Development, India & SE Asia Markets, Amway