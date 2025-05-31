What's on your cosy reads list?

It is a truth universally acknowledged that anyone weary of endless scrolling may find far greater delight in a modest volume — even if it’s on a Kindle — than in any glowing device designed to distract. From Jane Austen’s drawing rooms to Mary Oliver’s meadows, readers find peace in words that see them, hold them, and — most wonderfully — ignore their phones. Whether in Murakami’s silent cafés or beneath Tolstoy’s snowdrifts, the ultimate accomplishment remains: turning pages into peace.

For many, a cosy read is less about genre and more about feeling. Sharon Pothigai, a corporate lawyer, calls it a reaffirmation of life’s beauty. Architect Subhiksha Thiagarajan links it to nostalgia, now tinged with an appreciation for melancholy. Varshini, a creative strategist, finds comfort in books that make her feel “held and seen” — even those as quietly unsettling as Murakami’s. “For me, a cosy read is literature rooted in my homeland — Andhra, in Telugu. While I mostly read translations, I’m drawn to short stories that feel domestic and lighthearted, yet offer fresh insights about where I come from,” shares K Samuel Moses Srinivas, an assistant professor.

For Salmaa Gafoor, a business professional, it is a retreat into familiar worlds: Jane Austen’s wit or JK Rowling’s magic (barring the queerphobia). Sam, a social scientist, sees it as any book that rekindles their love for reading — light or heavy.