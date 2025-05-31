Chennai

What's on your cosy reads list?

Here's a list of books that can act as a warm hug in this weather
What's on your cosy reads list?
Diya Maria GeorgeNidharshana Raju
Updated on
4 min read

It is a truth universally acknowledged that anyone weary of endless scrolling may find far greater delight in a modest volume — even if it’s on a Kindle — than in any glowing device designed to distract. From Jane Austen’s drawing rooms to Mary Oliver’s meadows, readers find peace in words that see them, hold them, and — most wonderfully — ignore their phones. Whether in Murakami’s silent cafés or beneath Tolstoy’s snowdrifts, the ultimate accomplishment remains: turning pages into peace.

For many, a cosy read is less about genre and more about feeling. Sharon Pothigai, a corporate lawyer, calls it a reaffirmation of life’s beauty. Architect Subhiksha Thiagarajan links it to nostalgia, now tinged with an appreciation for melancholy. Varshini, a creative strategist, finds comfort in books that make her feel “held and seen” — even those as quietly unsettling as Murakami’s. “For me, a cosy read is literature rooted in my homeland — Andhra, in Telugu. While I mostly read translations, I’m drawn to short stories that feel domestic and lighthearted, yet offer fresh insights about where I come from,” shares K Samuel Moses Srinivas, an assistant professor.

For Salmaa Gafoor, a business professional, it is a retreat into familiar worlds: Jane Austen’s wit or JK Rowling’s magic (barring the queerphobia). Sam, a social scientist, sees it as any book that rekindles their love for reading — light or heavy.

The evolution

While some readers’ tastes have evolved, others’ have remained constant. Writer Usha Jesudasan says she’s shifted from seeking comfort in romance to craving books that inspire action. Rohith, a doctor, once preferred slow, restful prose but now turns to works that illuminate life’s confusions. An anonymous poet and doctor reflects on how their idea of a cosy read has evolved over time: “I’ve shifted from conventional reads like the Dalai Lama, Khalil Gibran, and Jonathan Livingston Seagull, to voices like Rumi, Paulo Freire, Maya Angelou, and bell hooks. It mirrors my journey into the political, the mystical, and the exploration of identity.” Yet for others like Sibi Maran, a business excellence professional, cosy reads remain constant. He has always returned to Russian novels like The First Teacher.

In a world demanding constant engagement, a cosy read offers rare respite — a return to slowness and presence. Whether it’s the joy of revisiting an old favourite or the thrill of discovering a new voice, these books remind us of reading’s quiet power. As Varshini puts it: “The point is to return.”

Masters of cosiness

When asked who writes the cosiest reads, responses varied:

Mary Oliver (Sharon): Soul-soothing poetry

Jane Austen (Salmaa): Wit and warmth

Gabriel García Márquez (Varshini, Rohith): Lyrical storytelling

Na Muthukumar (Subhiksha): Heartfelt Tamil columns

Agatha Christie & PG Wodehouse (Mignonne): Comforting worlds

It's story time

Each reader crafts their own ritual — some curl up under warm lamplight, others burrow into beds, or steal quiet moments between tasks. The rituals are as personal as the books themselves.

Sharon Pothigai: Outdoors among wildflowers, in comfy home clothes

Sibi Maran: In his personal library, with black coffee

Subhiksha Thiagarajan: In bed, pencil in hand and a coffee nearby

Varshini: Fresh coffee, underlined margins

Salmaa Gafoor: At her favourite café with an iced tea

Yadhu Krishnan: Bedside a lamp watching reels in between chapters

Usha Jesudasan: Pencil/highlighter ready for inspiration

Mini Pant Zachariah: Pillowed bed and a cup of tea

K Samuel Moses Srinivas: Campus walks or while invigilating, always with coffee

Rohith: With his phone turned off, sitting in a quiet corner

SP Praveen Raj: Beanbag or sofa with snacks at arm’s reach

Sam: Marathon “binge-reading” sessions

Anonymous: Daily “Poem-a-Day” feed on Instagram

Mignonne Dsouza: No fixed ritual — “You have to snatch time for reading”

The book list

Each book here offers a pocket of warmth — some gentle, others grounding, but all deeply immersive.

Epistolary & Memoir

84, Charing Cross Road by Helen Hanff

The Elephant Whisperer by Lawrence Anthony

Classics & Literary Fiction

Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen

Little Women by Louisa May Alcott

Anne of Green Gables by LM Montgomery

To Kill a Mockingbird by Harper Lee

Works by Oscar Wilde

Contemporary & Global Fiction

A Man Called Ove by Fredrik Backman

Norwegian Wood by Haruki Murakami

One Hundred Years of Solitude by Gabriel García Márquez

Sumithra by Kalpatta Narayanan (trans. K.V. Shylaja)

Mann Kattiyai Kaatru Adithu Pogadhu by Fazu Aliyeva

Fantasy & Magical Realism

Harry Potter series by JK Rowling

The Hobbit by JRR Tolkien

Magnus Chase and the Gods of Asgard by Rick Riordan

Sorcery of Thorns by Margaret Rogerson

A Darker Shade of Magic by VE Schwab

Historical Fiction & Dark Academia

The First Teacher by Chinghiz Aitmatov

Fortitude by Vera Ketlinskaya

Man-Eaters of Kumaon by Jim Corbett

Life of Pi by Yann Martel

Babel, or the Necessity of Violence by RF Kuang

Poetry, Essays & Creative Non-fiction

Collected Aphorisms by Eduardo Galeano

A Field Guide to Getting Lost by Rebecca Solnit

Daily Meditations by Richard Rohr

Emergence Magazine Multiform stories exploring ecology and culture.

Poem-a-Day by A daily dose of diverse poetry (Poets.org).

Dog Songs by Mary Oliver

Anilaadum Mundril Na Muthukumar

And Our Faces, My Heart, Brief as Photos by John Berger

Bala Kandam by Na Muthukumar

Short Stories & Novellas

The Greatest Telugu Stories Ever Told from Aleph

The Truant by Dada Hayat

Notes from the Underground by Fyodor Dostoevsky

Chronicle of a Death Foretold by Gabriel García Márquez

Mystery & Humour

At Bertram’s Hotel, 4.50 from Paddington, The Hollow by Agatha Christie

Jeeves & Wooster stories by P.G. Wodehouse

Drama

Arcadia by Tom Stoppard

Manga, Webtoons & Comics

Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku

Nan Hao & Shang Feng

One Piece

Tamen De Gushi

Komi Can’t Communicate

Vagabond, Vinland Saga, Berserk

literature
Bookworms
Book lovers
book nook
cosy reads
classics

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Open in App
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com