Councillors walk out of Tambaram corpn meet, audio muted to keep journos in dark

CHENNAI: For the second consecutive time, the speaker in the media room remained muted for most of the session during the Tambaram City Municipal Corporation (TCMC) council meeting on Friday. During the 100-minute meeting, the audio was available only for five minutes and journalists were unable to follow the proceedings fully.

Even repeated requests from journalists to the mayor, deputy mayor, and commissioner to restore the feed went unanswered. Several councillors later alleged that the authorities deliberately muted the speaker to prevent media coverage of concerns raised by councillors.

Meanwhile, AIADMK councillors staged a walkout from the meeting protesting against the civic body’s alleged inaction in addressing key public issues. They later held a demonstration in front of the corporation office, condemning the administration’s “lethargic attitude” in resolving civic grievances.

The day began with 10 councillors - nine from AIADMK and one from its ally TMC(M) - arriving at the corporation office wearing black attire and mosquito nets, and carrying toy models of dogs and cattle, symbolising their protest against the civic body’s failure to control the growing menace of stray animals and mosquitoes.

As they entered the council hall, DMK councillors objected to their symbolic protest and demanded that such demonstrations not be held inside the meeting hall. Heated arguments ensued, following which the AIADMK-led opposition bloc, headed by Leader of Opposition Selaiyur G Shankar, walked out and staged a sit-in near the entrance.