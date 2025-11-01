Digital arrest: 73-year-old loses Rs 4.2 crore, UP man held

CHENNAI: The City Police have arrested two people in separate cyber fraud cases, including a man from Uttar Pradesh who duped a senior citizen of Rs 4.15 crore through a digital arrest scam over WhatsApp.

According to the police, 73-year-old S Srivatsan of Mylapore was contacted on September 26 by a gang posing as officers from the Mumbai Crime Branch. They falsely claimed that a SIM card issued in his name was linked to illegal activities and coerced him into transferring Rs 4.15 crore to multiple bank accounts between September 25 and October 5.

Following his complaint, a special team from the Central Crime Branch traced the WhatsApp number used in the scam to Manish Kumar (23) of Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh. The accused was arrested on October 28 with two mobile phones, several bank passbooks, Aadhaar, and ATM cards.

In another case, the cyber crime wing arrested Dr Surender (30) of Thoothukudi, who allegedly cheated a yoga instructor of Rs 3.51 lakh by promising her a government job. Investigation revealed that he had also conned others by posing as a dietician at a government hospital.