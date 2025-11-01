Escapades into the real world

In this digital era, where information is abundant, it is easy to be swept away by the overwhelming force of endless content. While our daily routine is remarkably dependent on our smartphones — from consuming news and playing games, to shopping, and scrolling on social media — switching off our brains has become almost impossible.

Mental fatigue

Manisha Varma, senior counselling psychologist, personal development trainer, and wellbeing coach, explains, “The accessibility, while convenient, often leaves individuals vulnerable to seeking instant gratification, fostering a phenomenon known as brain rot.” The term, she continues, “describes the cognitive toll of consuming an overload of low-value digital content, driven by excessive use of social media and online entertainment.”