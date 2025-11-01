Four women drown at Mettukuppam

CHENNAI: Bodies of four women, who allegedly drowned while attempting to enter the sea at a secluded stretch of Mettukuppam beach on Friday morning, were found washed ashore near Ennore later in the afternoon.

The deceased were identified as S Devaki Selvam (30), S Bhavani (19), J Shalini (17) and M Gayathri (18). Police said all four were employed at a textile shop near Gummidipoondi. While Shalini and Gayathri were college students working part-time, Devaki and Bhavani were full-time staff at the establishment. Devaki was a resident of the SL Tamils Rehabilitation Camp in Pethikuppam, Gummidipoondi, Tiruvallur.

According to police sources, the four had gone to the beach on an outing. Preliminary inquiries suggest that one of them may have been pulled in by a strong wave, and the others were likely dragged into the sea while trying to rescue her.

As the stretch was isolated, there were no bystanders to raise an alarm or offer assistance. Police said the bodies bore bruises, indicating that they may have been trapped among rocks before being washed ashore. Ennore police retrieved the bodies and sent them for autopsy. Probe is on.

Meanwhile, expressing grief over the incident, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced a solatium of `3 lakh each to the families of the victims.