How digital habits impact children’s physical well

As we celebrate the wonders of technology and its ability to shape young minds, a concerning trend is emerging. Prolonged screen time is leading to a sedentary lifestyle, contributing to obesity, cardiovascular disease, and other health problems. The blue light emitted from screens is interfering with sleep patterns, causing sleep deprivation and related issues. Eye strain, headaches, and potential long-term vision problems are also on the rise. Poor posture, back pain, and musculoskeletal issues are becoming increasingly common due to prolonged sitting.

The situation is further exacerbated by the fact that excessive screen time is replacing outdoor play and physical activity, essential for children’s physical development and overall health. Decreased physical fitness, reduced strength, flexibility, and endurance are all consequences of a sedentary lifestyle.