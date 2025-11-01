Laughing It Out: How Humour Heals Your Gut

Why laughter works

Laughter is like pressing the “reset button” for your body. It lowers stress, boosts happy hormones like endorphins and serotonin, strengthens your immune system, and even helps balance your gut bacteria. Think of it as free medicine with no side effects.

The takeaway

Now, let’s be clear: laughter can’t replace doctors or medication when you need them. But it can absolutely support your healing journey. Whether it’s a silly movie, a funny friend, or even laughing at yourself, your gut (and your brain) will thank you for it.

So the next time you laugh until your belly hurts, know this: you’re not just having fun. You’re healing.

— Dr Pal Manickam, popularly known as “The Gutman”. He is a gastroenterologist, a gut health and holistic wellness expert, and a “social docfluencer” with over 5.4 million followers across social media.