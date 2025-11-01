TNTA hits 100: A century of champions

The centenary evening opened with a specially curated video chronicling TNTA’s journey — from its early tournaments like the Water Memorial and South India Championships to the international spotlight of the ATP and WTA events. The montage was a reminder that the city’s well-kept fields were the start of what has become one of India’s most reliable and trustworthy tennis ecosystems. This was followed by the launch of a coffee table book, ‘A Century of Championing Tennis in Tamil Nadu’. The evening drew to a close with a fashion show featuring players of the Chennai Open.

TNTA’s legacy cannot be summed up in a commemorative evening. From the days of the iconic Davis Cup runs to the return of international tournaments on home soil, TNTA has been built on a strong community of past players paving way for the upcoming ones. Former tennis player, Somdev Devvarman, says, “There are many people who’ve contributed, and a lot of the former players have remained in the system. The community has been incredibly active for a very long time. An active community and an active federation are generally a good combination.”