Two Nigerian nationals held with meth in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Tiruvallur police on Thursday arrested Michael (40), a Nigerian national, in Chennai on charges of possessing methamphetamine worth Rs 75,000.

Police said they nabbed Michael following information about his involvement in drug trafficking. A search led to the seizure of 39g of methamphetamine from him. Based on his bank records, preliminary investigations revealed he was involved in hawala transactions linked to drug smuggling for the last three to four years, police sources said.

He was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and remanded in Puzhal Central Prison.

In a related incident, another Nigerian, Kafita (30), who was arrested a few days ago near Guduvanchery in Chengalpattu district on charges of selling cocaine, was booked under the NDPS Act and remanded in Puzhal Central Prison.

Officials said a detailed investigation is underway to trace the source of the narcotics and identify others involved in the network.