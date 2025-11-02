Kerala gang busted at Chennai airport for trafficking endangered Bali Myna

CHENNAI: Chennai Customs on Thursday busted an attempt by a Kerala-based gang, led by a pet shop owner, to traffic 16 exotic and endangered Indonesian songbird Bali Myna from Malaysia to Kochi through Chennai, and arrested three members of the gang.

According to sources, Anwar, a Kochi resident who has a plant nursery and pet business, had promised `1 lakh to provision shop owner Ayyobe Kunnumbrath (60), commission agent F Binseer (46), and real estate broker M Nasir (54) to travel with them to Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia and bring eight pairs of the exotic birds to Kochi via Chennai. The birds were meant for sale in the pet trade, sources said.

While returning on the Indigo flight 6E-1032 on Thursday morning, the Customs authorities intercepted Ayyobe. His check-in luggage was found to have five plastic pet boxes that were concealed among biscuits, toys and chocolates. The boxes were found to have 10 Bali Myna (Leucopsar Rothschild) which are protected under CITES and Schedule IV of the Wildlife Protection Act. The passenger did not have any valid permits to import them and hence was arrested.