Kerala gang busted at Chennai airport for trafficking endangered Bali Myna

CHENNAI: Chennai Customs on Thursday busted an attempt by a Kerala-based gang, led by a pet shop owner, to traffic 16 exotic and endangered Indonesian songbird Bali Myna from Malaysia to Kochi through Chennai, and arrested three members of the gang.
According to sources, Anwar, a Kochi resident who has a plant nursery and pet business, had promised `1 lakh to provision shop owner Ayyobe Kunnumbrath (60), commission agent F Binseer (46), and real estate broker M Nasir (54) to travel with them to Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia and bring eight pairs of the exotic birds to Kochi via Chennai. The birds were meant for sale in the pet trade, sources said.
While returning on the Indigo flight 6E-1032 on Thursday morning, the Customs authorities intercepted Ayyobe. His check-in luggage was found to have five plastic pet boxes that were concealed among biscuits, toys and chocolates. The boxes were found to have 10 Bali Myna (Leucopsar Rothschild) which are protected under CITES and Schedule IV of the Wildlife Protection Act. The passenger did not have any valid permits to import them and hence was arrested.
During interrogation, Ayyobe spilled the beans on his co-passengers - Anwar, Binseer and Nasir; however, Anwar escaped in a taxi with six birds in his luggage, sources said. The other two were arrested. Sources said Nasir had brought these six birds in his luggage and given it to Anwar.
All three suspects were facing financial difficulties; for example, Binseer had debts after losing money running a business in Goa, sources said.
Though the Bali Myna is commonly trafficked, and is a protected species, this is a rare case of exotic bird seizure by Chennai Customs, more so of the Bali Myna. The only other recent case of this particular bird trafficked from Malaysia was on January 28 when it was seized by Bengaluru Customs.
Customs sources said it was a clear indication that the birds were transported from Indonesia to Malaysia and hence the Malaysian authorities would have to step up their vigil at their borders and airports to curb this trade.
The seized birds were sent back to Malaysia the next day, the Customs said.