Man gets five years RI, wife two months in jail over minor’s rape in Chennai

CHENNAI: A special Pocso court in Chennai sentenced a man to 5 years rigorous imprisonment and his estranged wife to two months in prison in a 2021 case related to the sexual harassment of a 12-year-old girl in Pulianthope. Along with the prison term, the court also slapped a fine of Rs 6,000 on the man.

The convicts have been identified as Charles alias Rajkumar and his estranged wife Vijayarani.

According to a press release from the Chennai Police Commissionerate, the case was registered at the Sembiyam All Women Police Station following a complaint lodged by the child’s mother.

The complaint said Vijayarani had conspired with Rajkumar, who sexually harassed the minor girl in 2021.

Following an investigation led by the Sembiyam AWPS inspector, both the accused were arrested and remanded in judicial custody. The final report was filed before the special Pocso court, which examined witnesses and evidence before delivering its verdict.

Judge S Kalaivani of the court convicted both the accused.